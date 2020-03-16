Coronavirus: B.C. limits access to seniors’ facilities to ‘essential visits’ only

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is stepping up procedures to help protect vulnerable seniors amid the growing novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that access to long-term care homes and assisted living facilities would be restricted to essential visits only.

“Essential visits include compassionate visits for end-of-life care and visits that support care plans for residents based on resident and family needs, for example, families who routinely visit to provide assistance with feeding or mobility,” Dix said.

Last week, visits to such facilities were reduced to one-on-one encounters.

Daniel Fontaine, CEO of the B.C. Care Providers Association, said he was pleased with the new restrictions, which he said facilities had already been asking of visitors on a voluntary basis.

Story continues below advertisement

0:58 Vancouver Symphony Orchestra delivers Beethoven concert online Vancouver Symphony Orchestra delivers Beethoven concert online

He said decisions on who will be allowed in to see a loved one will now be in the hands of individual care facilities.

“It will over the coming, hopefully, hours and days relieve a lot of pressure,” he said.

“It is a very challenging situation to have people coming in and out of a care setting, especially when there is a lot of anxiety and heightened awareness of this particular virus.”

READ MORE: Trudeau closes Canadian borders to most foreign travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

Seniors are among the most susceptible to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

All of Canada’s four COVID-19 deaths to date have been linked to an outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, where more than a dozen cases have been reported.

West Vancouver has also seen an outbreak at the Hollyburn House assisted living facility.

Henry said the new restrictions will be hard on people living in long-term care facilities.

7:32 Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart on response to coronavirus outbreak Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart on response to coronavirus outbreak

“That will mean that we have to run the risk that seniors will become less connected to others in the community,” said Henry.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m asking people to step up and help us communicate with our seniors whether they’re at home, in their own home, or whether they’re residents of long-term care homes or assisted-living facilities.”

On Friday, B.C. Seniors’ Advocate Isobel Mackenzie called on the public to step in and support the province’s elders, including those who live in the community.

“It could be anything from helping a senior get some groceries, taking out their garbage, bringing over a cooked meal or bringing them up to speed on the latest COVID-19 recommendations from our provincial health officer,” Mackenzie said.

“These are things we can all do to help, and they are important measures to keep seniors who are living in the community healthy and to reduce anxiety both for seniors and for their family members.”

Some B.C. grocery stores have also implemented special early-morning shopping hours to allow seniors to buy food while the stores are freshly cleaned, and help keep them separated from other people.

3:52 Surrey mayor provides update on city closures during coronavirus outbreak Surrey mayor provides update on city closures during coronavirus outbreak

Loblaws City Market in West Vancouver said it was opening from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for seniors only.

Lepp Farm Market in Abbotsford has implemented a similar policy Tuesday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Kyle’s No Frills in Kitimat held a seniors-only shopping session on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, B.C. has recorded 103 cases of COVID-19.