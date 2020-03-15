Surrey closing all rec centres, ice rinks, pools and libraries over coronavirus fears

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Surrey is closing all recreation centres, ice rinks, pools and libraries starting Monday in order to “minimize the risk of transmission” of the novel coronavirus.

The city said the closures will last until further notice, and came at the direction of Mayor Doug McCallum.

“Given the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, I am taking a proactive approach to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” McCallum said in a statement.

“The decision to close our public recreation facilities is being done in the best interests of public health.”

Full refunds will be provided to those who have registered for activities at public facilities, and library due dates will be suspended during the closures, the city said.

More to come…

