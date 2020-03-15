Menu

Surrey closing all rec centres, ice rinks, pools and libraries over coronavirus fears

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 6:15 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. health officials adapting COVID-19 testing strategy to respond to current outbreak
On Saturday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the province is adapting their COVID-19 testing strategy to respond to the current outbreak, which will include focusing on individuals in cluster outbreaks, health care workers, long term care homes, and people in hospital or with severe illness. She stated that individuals with mild symptoms and returning travellers who are self-isolating do not need to be tested unless they become ill enough to require health care.

The City of Surrey is closing all recreation centres, ice rinks, pools and libraries starting Monday in order to “minimize the risk of transmission” of the novel coronavirus.

The city said the closures will last until further notice, and came at the direction of Mayor Doug McCallum.

READ MORE: 9 new coronavirus cases announced in B.C., majority at North Vancouver care home

“Given the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, I am taking a proactive approach to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” McCallum said in a statement.

“The decision to close our public recreation facilities is being done in the best interests of public health.”

Full refunds will be provided to those who have registered for activities at public facilities, and library due dates will be suspended during the closures, the city said.

More to come…

CoronavirusSurreyCOVID-19bc coronavirusCity of SurreyLibrariesPoolsSocial DistancingIce RinksRecreation centressurrey coronaviruscoronavirus surreysurrey public spacessurrey recreation centres
