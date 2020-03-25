Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Travellers coming back to Canada will be mandated to isolate, feds say

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 12:45 pm
Updated March 25, 2020 12:49 pm
Canadians return home amid border closing with U.S. due to coronavirus outbreak
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border between the U.S. and Canada will be closing Friday night due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With many Canadians abroad, numerous had to cut their trip early and make it back before the borders closed. Kamil Karamali reports.

Anyone returning to Canada from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic will no longer just be asked to self-isolate upon their return — that order is now mandatory.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said during an appearance at the Senate on Wednesday that the government is done asking those returning to Canada from other countries to respect the request to go directly home and stay there for 14 days.

READ MORE: Senate passes Trudeau’s $82B coronavirus support package

She is now invoking the Quarantine Act to force them to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes after repeated reports of travellers, including Canadians rushing to return as the border closed and commercial travel options disappeared, stopping to pick up groceries or do errands after they had crossed the border back into Canada.

It also comes after Global News reported that border officials allowed a Markham woman back into the country who was so ill with coronavirus that she died within hours of re-entry.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: CBSA ‘looking into circumstances’ of traveller who died of COVID-19 hours after landing in Toronto

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that mandatory isolation will apply to all travellers, including those from the U.S., but that it will not apply to those deemed to be doing “essential work.”

“It will, from midnight tonight, be a legal obligation of people entering Canada from outside Canada to self-isolate for 14 days,” she said.

“In terms of the specific penalties and enforcement mechanisms, we will be giving you more information later today.”

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCBSAcoronavirus pandemicQuarantineself isolationCoronavirus SpreadCoronavirus Cases In CanadaQuarantine ActCanadian border coronavirusCanadian border shutdownCBSA coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.