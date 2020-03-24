B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in British Columbia are scheduled to deliver their Tuesday update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

As of Tuesday morning, B.C. had recorded 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths. One-hundred people so far have fully recovered.

On Monday, B.C. unveiled a $5-billion aid package to keep businesses and individuals afloat during stringent social-distancing measures meant to slow the spread of the virus.

The package includes a $1,000 tax-free benefit for people out of work due to the pandemic, and tax deferrals and cuts for businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Adrian Dix told the legislature Monday that provincial health orders to respond to the pandemic would remain in place until at least the end of April.

Those orders include the closure of bars, restaurants and personal service businesses, as well as a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. People are required to keep two metres (six feet) apart when out in public.

B.C. says it is now testing more than 3,300 people per day for the virus, but acknowledges many people who get it but have mild symptoms and self-isolate will not get a test.

Testing is being prioritized for health-care workers, outbreak clusters, people in long-term care homes, and people with severe symptoms.

As of Friday, B.C. had tested more than 21,000 people.