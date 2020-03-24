Coronavirus: British Columbians hang hearts in their windows in show of solidarity

Send this page to someone via email

Spread the love, not the virus.

That’s the message of a now-viral campaign that’s seeing people hang homemade hearts in their windows to show solidarity during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

B.C. dental hygienist Laura Sigouin started the Hearts From Powell River Facebook group on Saturday after a colleague saw a similar idea in Prince George.

“We’re inspiring people to make a heart out of whatever they choose,” she said.

“Some people are doing flower arrangements, some people are painting windows, some people are using recyclables, whatever they can. They’re finding a heart and they’re posting it.”

1:52 Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. health care workers appreciate support, but have a serious message Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. health care workers appreciate support, but have a serious message

In just four days, more than 2,000 people joined the group to post photos. More than 3,700 people have joined the Prince George group since it sprang up last week.

Sigouin said the campaign has seen people post on the page from around B.C. and the world.

People who aren’t on Facebook have also begun posting hearts in the community, she said.

“Everybody is absolutely affected by COVID-19, so it’s just for everybody who’s helping out as best they can, and keeping us all connected,” she said.

“Health care workers, thinking of them first and foremost because they’re putting themselves out there every day. Same with grocery store workers.”

Sigouin, who has two kids, said the crafting process is also a great way to keep children occupied during the social distancing-driven community shutdown.

0:55 Cheers ring out for B.C. healthcare workers on front line of COVID-19 pandemic Cheers ring out for B.C. healthcare workers on front line of COVID-19 pandemic

Other kids in the community seem to agree. Nine-year-old Lily Dunbar has been posting paper hearts in her front window, and said other kids in the neighbourhood have joined in.

“[Some other kids] just came in their truck. The little boy sat at the window of the truck and the little girl made a carboard piece with a heart on it and she ran around our driveway holding it, and her mom had a speaker and put on music.”

“It’s pretty cool.”

Sigouin said she’d love to see people in every community crafting hearts, and encouraged people to get creative with materials and ideas.

“Everywhere you go its on businesses, its on houses, it’s on the sand on the beach,” she said.

“Everyone is welcome to join.