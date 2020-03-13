Coronavirus: Trudeau announces economic aid package to help Canadians amid outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is preparing a significant fiscal stimulus package in the coming days to help Canadians and businesses hit hardest by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“No one should have to worry about paying rent, buying groceries, or finding childcare,” Trudeau told reporters Friday. “We will help Canadians financially.”

Trudeau addressed the nation today from outside Rideau Gate where he is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus.

His announcement sought to quell uncertainty around the growing number of cases in Canada, now more than 150, which has led to school closures, the suspension or cancellation of major sporting events, and other large public gatherings.

The prime minster said the economic aid package would be going to help the most vulnerable citizens “getting squeezed” by not going into work.

Story continues below advertisement

“We also know small businesses may struggle through this period of economic slowdown,” he said. “We are in the enviable position of having significant fiscal firepower available to support you.” Tweet This

Trudeau said further details will be released by Finance Minister Bill Morneau Friday afternoon.

Reuters reported that the total value of an aid package could be up to C$20 billion across the country.

Trudeau also reassured Canadians that he has no symptoms and is “feeling good” but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, alongside his family and will continue to work from home

He urged Canadians to follow the advice of public health officials in an effort to stem the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

“Sophie’s symptoms remain mild and we are taking every medical precaution,” he said. “We are thinking about all the families across the country who have received similar news.”

The prime minister will be speaking with premiers and Indigenous leaders later this afternoon about how to best move forward

“Addressing COVID-19 must be a team Canada effort. To keep Canadians safe and to mitigate the economic impacts of the virus, all levels of government are working together,” Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

0:56 Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian health official advises against all non-essential travel outside country Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian health official advises against all non-essential travel outside country

The federal government is also asking Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside of the country and is planning enhanced screening measures at airports.

“There are recommendations not to travel outside of Canada. We’re in the midst of co-ordinating with the Americans, obviously, on our borders, on our actions,” Trudeau said. “We’ll continue to evaluate what we can do and how we can keep Canadians in security and we won’t close the door on any idea.”

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Transport Minister Marc Garneau held a press conference earlier Friday to update Canada’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Hajdu said that Canada is in a “critical window of opportunity” to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Garneau said that cruise ships or ferries carrying more than 500 people will not be allowed to dock in Canada until July 1, when the restriction will be revisited.

1:38 Coronavirus outbreak: Canada’s House of Commons suspending for 5 weeks Coronavirus outbreak: Canada’s House of Commons suspending for 5 weeks

Tam Friday that there are now 157 cases of the virus in Canada and that the time has come for Canadians as well as event organizers to cancel their plans and limit their social interactions.

Story continues below advertisement

“My advice is to postpone or cancel all non-essential travel outside of Canada. This means reconsidering your vacations,” Tam said. “By making the choice to stay at home and not travel outside of Canada, you are protecting yourself, your family and doing your part to slow the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, the House of Commons has agreed to suspend its sitting until April 20, shutting down parliamentary business in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on Parliament Hill.

*With files from Amanda Connolly and James Armstrong