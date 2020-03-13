Coronavirus: What’s open, closed and cancelled in London, Ont., this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a long list of closures and cancellations in London this weekend as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization after it spread worldwide, with major hotspots in China, Iran and Italy.

Doctors and health officials are urging people to practise social distancing, and governments worldwide are limiting large gatherings in order to limit the spread of the disease.

Canadians are urged to reconsider their travel plans and make sure to practise good hygiene, including frequent handwashing.

Here is a look at what is open and closed in the London area. If there is anything missing from this list, you can email additional information to news@980cfpl.ca.

Entertainment

At the London Music Hall, Matthew Good has cancelled his show on Friday night, while Subtronics’ Sunday show has also been cancelled.

Officials at the Factory say they have stepped up their cleaning procedures but will remain open during March break.

The Museum of Ontario Archaeology has cancelled its annual Maple Harvest Festival, which was scheduled for Sunday.

Education

The Ontario government has ordered all publicly funded schools to be shut down for two weeks after March break. Students will return to class on April 6.

Western University and affiliate colleges have cancelled classes until next week, at which time they will be conducted online for the remainder of the term.

March break open houses have been cancelled at Fanshawe College as well as Western University and its affiliate colleges.

Sports

The Canadian Hockey League announced it has paused its season until further notice. That includes the OHL’s London Knights. There’s no word on how or if this will impact the Memorial Cup in May.

The OHL Cup has been cancelled. The Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs Minor Midget AAA team was slated to take part.

The National Basketball League of Canada, which includes the London Lightning, has suspended the remainder of its season.

U Sports men’s and women’s Canadian university hockey championships have been cancelled. The Western Mustangs men’s hockey team was in the middle of the championship at the time of the decision.

The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League and Provincial Junior Hockey League seasons have been cancelled.

Fundraisers

Fanshawe College has postponed Friday’s Polar Plunge, which was set to support Special Olympics Ontario.

ARF Fest, a fundraiser for Animal Rescue Foundation set to take place on March 21, has been cancelled.

What’s open

London Transit says its bus schedule will operate as normal.

Grocery stores are open, although lineups were very long as of Friday.