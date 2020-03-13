Menu

Canada

Western University cancels classes, Fanshawe College remains open amid coronavirus pandemic

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 13, 2020 7:08 am
Western University's University College building, which sits atop University College Hill.
Western University's University College building, which sits atop University College Hill. Andrew Graham / Global News

A new set of preventative measures amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 has students in London facing class cancellations.

Classes at Western University will be cancelled until Tuesday, Mar. 17, university president Alan Shepard said in a statement Thursday night.

Any exams scheduled during the timeline will be rescheduled, he added. Classes will resume Wednesday, but will be conducted online for the remainder of the term.

READ MORE: Coronavirus concerns prompt King’s University College to cancel trips abroad

Western affiliate King’s University College announced it would follow suit. Brescia University College also cancelled classes on Friday and said it will likely “follow Western regarding further class cancellations and movement to online format in most programs,” but added that an official decision will be shared on Friday.

Huron University College, Western’s third affiliate, has not released an update regarding cancellations on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

A page on Huron’s website that’s dedicated to providing coronavirus updates provides a link to Western’s announcement “for the most up-to-date information,” but Global News has reached out to the school for confirmation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What exactly is social distancing? Here’s what experts say

Shepard said the university will remain open amid the cancellations.

“Facilities such as the libraries, recreation centres, food services and health services all remain open. Research efforts will continue,” said Shepard. Residences will also remain open and operational.

Discretionary events on campus scheduled until May 1 are being cancelled, postponed or offered virtually, Shepard said.

The president added that Western is working on a contingency plan for final exams.

“More information will be shared in the coming day,” Shepard said.

READ MORE: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau diagnosed with COVID-19; PM to remain in isolation

In an update issued Thursday night, Fanshawe College said classes would proceed as scheduled on Friday. School officials said they plan to provide a further update later in the day. Fanshawe has not stated when that update will happen.

In earlier decisions announced Thursday, Western and Fanshawe both moved to postpone their upcoming March Break open houses.

