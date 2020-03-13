U Sports cancels men’s, women’s hockey championships amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

U Sports has cancelled this year’s men’s and women’s hockey championships.

The organization announced the decision on Thursday evening after Hockey Canada cancelled “all sanctioned activities” due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The men’s hockey championship in Halifax was still set to continue and had even played one of the quarterfinal matches before the decision came down from U Sports.

The women’s hockey championship was being hosted by the University of Prince Edward Island.

It’s the first time in the 58-year history of the men’s tournament that the David Johnston University Cup will not be awarded and the first time in the 22-year history of the women’s tournament that the Golden Path Trophy will not be awarded.

U Sports says a full refund will be issued for those who bought tickets in the coming days.