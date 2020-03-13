Menu

Sports

U Sports cancels men’s, women’s hockey championships amid coronavirus pandemic

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 8:22 am
NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic
WATCH: The National Hockey League has suspended its 2019-20 season until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the league announced on Thursday.

U Sports has cancelled this year’s men’s and women’s hockey championships.

The organization announced the decision on Thursday evening after Hockey Canada cancelled “all sanctioned activities” due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE: University Cup men’s national hockey tournament goes ahead despite COVID-19 sport shutdown

The men’s hockey championship in Halifax was still set to continue and had even played one of the quarterfinal matches before the decision came down from U Sports.

The women’s hockey championship was being hosted by the University of Prince Edward Island.

READ MORE: U Sports men’s volleyball championship cancelled over coronavirus concerns

It’s the first time in the 58-year history of the men’s tournament that the David Johnston University Cup will not be awarded and the first time in the 22-year history of the women’s tournament that the Golden Path Trophy will not be awarded.

Concerns over novel coronavirus suspends major league seasons
Concerns over novel coronavirus suspends major league seasons

U Sports says a full refund will be issued for those who bought tickets in the coming days.

