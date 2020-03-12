Confirmed coronavirus cases in Alberta rise to 23, officials urge cancellation of large gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

There have been four more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta, bringing the province’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 23, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday.

As major sporting events, concerts and conferences were being cancelled across the country as a result of public health concerns on Thursday, the Alberta government said in a news release that it is “asking all large gatherings or international events in the province to be cancelled” while also urging Albertans not to travel outside Canada.

“These are extraordinary circumstances and our public health measures must rise to the challenge we face,” Hinshaw said. “That is why, effective immediately, the emergency management cabinet committee has approved my recommendation that all large gatherings of more than 250 people or international events in the province are to be cancelled.”

Hinshaw said the measure does not apply to places of worship, airports or shopping centres. At this time, Hinshaw said, schools and daycares can remain open but schools are urged to not have more than 250 students in one room at any given time.

She said any event with less than 250 attendees can go forward if sanitizing stations are provided, a method of keeping ill people out is implemented and if attendees are kept at some distance from one another.

However, she noted that any event involving 250 people or less needs to be cancelled if it expects international attendees, critical infrastructure staff, seniors or people considered to be at “high-risk.”

Hinshaw called the new steps being taken “aggressive new measures” that are intended to limit the spread of the virus.

“As I mentioned yesterday, COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving public health threat,” she said. “It is more severe than seasonal influenza and more contagious than SARS.

“There is a window of opportunity for Alberta to slow the spread of the virus and thereby protect the health of Albertans. Other countries that have faced this crisis, have proven that immediate public measures are necessary to prevent the spread of the virus and protect public health.”

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta (subheading)

The government said all four of Alberta’s new confirmed coronavirus cases are “travel-related.” Of the 23 total cases, one person is recovering in hospital while all others are in isolation at home.

At Thursday’s news conference, Hinshaw spoke about a child who has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

According to the government, the child is two years old and from the Calgary Zone and is now recovering at home.

“The child who has tested positive for COVID-19 returned with their family from a vacation in Florida and developed mild symptoms once in Alberta,” the government said in a news release. “The child attended a local daycare from March 2 to 6 and tested positive on March 11.”

The child is expected to make a full recovery, the government noted, adding that the daycare has been temporarily closed and that “all close contacts are self-isolating for 14 days while being monitored by health officials.”

Earlier in the day, a Suncor spokesperson and a government source told Global News that there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 at that company’s daycare centre in Calgary, and that it has now been closed until March 23.

The other three cases include a woman in her 30s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s. All are from the Calgary zone and had returned from travelling in Jordan, Egypt, France, Germany and the United States.

The government said any Albertan who has not been contacted directly by Alberta Health Services is not at risk.

