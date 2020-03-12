Daycare in Calgary’s Suncor Energy Centre closed due to child case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Because of a confirmed case of COVID-19 and on the advice of the medical officer of health, the daycare inside Calgary’s Suncor Energy Centre will be closed until March 23, according to the company.

Suncor spokesperson Erin Rees confirmed late Wednesday night that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a child at the Pump-kin Patch Child Care Centre. She could not provide the child’s age or gender.

All families of the daycare have been directed to self-quarantine until the end of day on March 20, according to Rees.

Rees clarified that Suncor doesn’t operate the daycare but is helping to share details of the COVID-19 case.

A government source has confirmed to Global News a child at the daycare has tested positive for COVID-19 and it will be announced as part of Alberta Health’s media availability at 3:30 p.m. MT Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Alberta now has 19 cases of COVID-19, all travel-related: health official Alberta now has 19 cases of COVID-19, all travel-related: health official

Researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing looked at more than 72,000 confirmed cases from China as part of a recent analysis and found that children under the age of 10 accounted for fewer than one per cent of all infections.

Of the 1,023 deaths recorded in China at the time, none included children.

The WHO has reported that 2.4 percent of reported cases were children and just 0.2 per cent of cases were children who became critically ill.

“We see relatively few cases among children,” World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Gheberyesus told reporters in February. “More research is needed to understand why.”

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said the coronavirus outbreak was now a pandemic. As of Wednesday afternoon, Alberta has 19 confirmed cases, according to Alberta Health.

Alberta Health’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to hold a media availability at 3:30 p.m. MT Thursday to update the public on the province’s current COVID-19 situation.

With files from Andrew Russell and Caley Ramsay, Global News.

Story continues below advertisement