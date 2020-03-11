Coronavirus: What Alberta employers and employees should know

As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta climbed to 14 Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney said the province is working on changes to ensure no one loses their job if they are required to take time off during the outbreak.

Kenney said the government is working on possible regulatory changes that would no longer require employees to get a doctor’s note if they have to self-isolate, for example.

“We don’t want people who might be sick going into medical clinics and seeing their doctors. So the minister of labour, minister of finance are working on that,” Kenney said from the Calgary airport Wednesday morning.

Kenney added that different options are being looked at to better support Albertans who may need to stay home from work amid what the World Health Organization now calls a pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re also looking at whether we need any clarification that people cannot be laid off for not showing up because they are in self-isolation,” the premier said. Tweet This

“I trust Alberta employers. They’re not going to penalize people for doing what’s responsible in terms of their public health, but we are looking at a whole suite of measures in terms of regulatory changes to better support folks who may need to stay home.”

READ MORE: WHO declares novel coronavirus disease a pandemic

Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan said he appreciates the steps the province is taking, but added more needs to be done. He is pressing the province to ensure every Albertan has access to paid sick leave.

“If staying home means they’ll lose their jobs or their income, many working Albertans will decide they have no choice but to go to work even if they’re sick,” McGowan said Wednesday.

“Paid sick leave for all has always been the right thing to do. But, if we want to help stop or contain the spread of COVID19, it is now imperative.”

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has stressed that anyone who returns from travel outside of Canada and has symptoms of a fever or cough — even a mild cough — should not go to work. They should stay at home and call Health Link at 811 for further guidance.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw encouraged workplaces to enforce that policy.

“If someone has been away, has been outside of Canada, and they come back and they’re coughing and they’re entering the workplace, then the workplace should send them home as well and help those people to make the right choice and get testing as appropriate.”

If an employee is asked to self-isolate, Hinshaw said they are working with Alberta Health Services to ensure that the person is given documentation that clearly states they are under investigation, so that person can provide it to their employer without having to get a separate doctor’s note.

As soon as a positive or presumed case of COVID-19 is identified, Alberta health officials will work with that person and their employer to track down close contacts.

“With respect to close contacts again that’s something we’re working with Alberta Health Services on so that they’re able to provide that written documentation to that person so that again, they don’t need to go anywhere else. They’ll already have that, they can provide that to their employer.”

READ MORE: Canada has reported more than 100 cases of novel coronavirus disease

If someone has a mild cold, for example, but hasn’t travelled, isn’t a close contact with someone who might have the virus and isn’t considered a COVID-19 risk, Hinshaw encouraged employers to be lenient with employees.

Story continues below advertisement

“If somebody is ill with a cough or fever, I don’t think the employer wants that person to be spreading whatever it is, even if it’s influenza, in the workplace. I would ask that employers consider their policies.”

On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $1-billion response fund to fuel the domestic and global fight to contain the novel coronavirus. As part of the program, the one-week waiting period to apply for employment insurance will be waived.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, including what employers and employees need to know, visit Alberta Health’s website.

Follow @CaleyRamsay