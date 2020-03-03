Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Canadian companies demand employees who have traveled to self-quarantine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2020 4:32 pm
Updated March 3, 2020 4:59 pm
2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in GTA
WATCH ABOVE: 2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in GTA

Employers in Canada are asking employees to self-quarantine after travelling to places hit hard by a novel form of coronavirus.

Manulife Financial Corp. says it is requiring employees who have visited China, South Korea, Iran and Italy to observe a 14-day self-quarantine after they or anyone in their home has travelled to any of those countries.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Can you be infected with coronavirus more than once?

The Toronto-based insurance company has also suspended all but essential travel to and from mainland China. For personal trips, it is encouraging employees to consider advice provided by health authorities.

Home Depot of Canada Inc. says it has put all employee travel to and from Asia and Italy on hold until further notice.

COVID-19: Concerns over virus leads to empty shelves at stores
COVID-19: Concerns over virus leads to empty shelves at stores

The retailer’s employees who have returned from Asia and Italy within the last two weeks are being told to stay home for 14 days before returning to work.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has at least 29 cases of the virus known as COVID-19, but it has infected and killed significantly more in China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
