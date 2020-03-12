Global News at 11 Edmonton March 12 2020 1:19am 01:39 Edmonton Oilers speak out after NBA suspends season over coronavirus concerns After their game against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night, the Edmonton Oilers spoke to reporters about the NBA suspending its season over coronavirus concerns. Coronavirus: Fate of NHL’s season unclear amid NBA suspension over positive COVID-19 test <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6664892/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6664892/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?