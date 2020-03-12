Trudeau self-isolating after wife Sophie develops fever, gets tested for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, developed flu-like symptoms and got tested for the new coronavirus known as COVID-19.

In a press release on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office said she has received a test for the new coronavirus after her symptoms emerged last night following her returned from a trip to the U.K. in which she was doing speaking engagements.

While the prime minister has no symptoms, he is self-isolating until her test results are back.

“The doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the prime minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” the release said.

“The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion.”

As well, the PMO also said all in-person meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday for the First Minister’s Meeting between Trudeau, federal officials and the provincial and territorial premiers are being postponed.

“We continue to base all our decisions on the best evidence, science, and advice from our highly trained medical professionals and public health officials to protect the wellbeing of Canadians and reduce the risks of COVID-19 to our country,” the statement from the PMO continued.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have urged Canadians to take all necessary precautions and follow medical advice in order to stay safe. This is what the Prime Minister and his family are doing.”

Public health officials around the world are grappling with the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in China late last year.

There are more than 127,000 confirmed cases globally, with roughly 4,700 deaths as a result of the virus.

In Canada, there are 103 confirmed cases and one death so far.

