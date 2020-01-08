87-year-old charged with sexual assault in Barrie: court documents

Send this page to someone via email

An 87-year-old man named Paul Sadlon has been charged with sexual assault, according to court documents obtained by Global News.

According to the documents, the accused, who lives in Bradford West Gwillimbury, was arrested on Dec. 17, 2019 by the Barrie Police Service.

“Paul Sadlon on or about the 4th day of December in the year 2019 at the city of Barrie in the said region, did commit a sexual assault…contrary to Section 271 of the Criminal Code,” the documents read.

The nature of the reported sexual assault is unclear, and the allegation hasn’t been proven in court.

The Barrie Police Service has revealed few details regarding the alleged incident, however Peter Leon, corporate communications co-ordinator with the Barrie police, confirmed that an 87-year-old man had been criminally charged and is scheduled to appear at the Barrie Ontario Court of Justice in February.

“In order to prevent any revictimization and in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, the Barrie police will not be providing any additional comments regarding this matter,” Leon wrote in an email to Global News.

Leon didn’t say whether the 87-year-old man facing charges is Paul Sadlon Sr., a prominent local businessman and owner of Paul Sadlon Motors, a popular car dealership in Barrie.

Global News called Paul Sadlon Motors and reached out to a family member several times prior to publication but did not receive a response.

Global News also reached out to Karen Jokinen, who BarrieToday identified as Sadlon Sr.’s lawyer, but didn’t receive a reply.

In November, a local stadium formerly known as the Barrie Molson Centre changed its name to the Sadlon Arena. Barrie city council approved a 10-year naming rights offer from Paul Sadlon Motors for $170,121 per year, a total of $1,701,210.

The Sadlons also donated $2 million to Georgian College in 2011 to support what is now called the Sadlon Centre for Health, Wellness and Sciences.

The man charged with sexual assault is scheduled to appear in Barrie court on Feb. 3.

