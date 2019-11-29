Former Barrie Molson Centre building changes name to Sadlon Arena

Send this page to someone via email

The arena that’s been known as the Barrie Molson Centre will now be called the Sadlon Arena.

On Monday, city council approved a 10-year naming rights offer from Paul Sadlon Motors Inc. for $170,121 per year, a total of $1,701,210.

“As a business leader in Barrie since 1971, my family is proud to be continuing our legacy of giving back to our community in such a prominent way,” Paul Sadlon Sr. said in a statement.

“Sadlon Arena” will appear on all signage at the venue at 555 Bayview Dr. City officials say all changes to the signage will occur as soon as possible.

Sadlon Arena is 110,000 square feet and is home to the OHL’s Barrie Colts. It holds many other entertainment activities throughout the year, including concerts, trade shows and special events.

