‘Very disappointing’: Leafs announcer Joe Bowen slams fans for Game 3 showing

Toronto Maple Leafs announcer Joe Bowen has slammed the home crowd for the Game 3 of the team’s series against the Boston Bruins, saying it was “very disappointing.”

Bowen took to social media Wednesday night to call out what he thought were low-energy fans in Scotiabank Arena.

“The idea of going to any sporting event to support the team is to be PRO ACTIVE!” Bowen wrote.

“Give the team energy when they need it. Not sitting down waiting to be REACTIVE. The players can’t say it, but I will: tonight’s crowd was VERY DISAPPOINTING.”

Bowen’s post has generated a lot of reaction, some in agreement with him, but many people have said the sky-high ticket prices leave the true, die-hard fans out of the building.

“Real fans can’t afford tickets,” one X user wrote.

“They’ve got to get the suits out of there!” another said.

“The square is where the real fans are at, or at home for those of us who can’t make it.”

They've got to get the suits out of there! They kill the whole vibe! The Square is where the real fans are at, or at home for those of us who can't make it. — Jenna B (@Jenna_TMLFan84) April 25, 2024

Some took aim at the Leafs’ performance, with one user saying the team has “lost the right to have proactive fans.”

“You want proactive fans? Score more goals. Don’t collapse. Don’t give them every reason to doubt you’re going to win,” the post read.

Brad Marchand broke a tie midway through the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Maple Leafs 4-2 on Wednesday night. The Bruins hold a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

— With files from The Associated Press

Real fans can’t afford tickets . This is what mlse wants. They had the garden and built this arena to be all season ticket and corporate seats. They got what they built it for. Nothing will ever change until ownership realizes they created this problem. Only they can fix it — Az (@Azuziel) April 25, 2024

This group of Leafs have lost the right to have proactive fans. PTSD is real. You want proactive fans? Score more goals. Don’t collapse. Don’t give them every reason to doubt you’re going to win. — Jordan MacKinnon (@jordanmackinnon) April 25, 2024

Joe it's mostly corporate suits, look at the prices for a single 300 row ticket, its over half a grand and lete be honest joe it was a pretty low event game but the crowd should have been electric for the powerplays i barely heard them. But if we want louder crowds lower prices — Christopher Murphy (@n4stradamus) April 25, 2024