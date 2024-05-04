SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Matthews skates ahead of Game 7, status unclear

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2024 12:51 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BOSTON – Centre Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs hasn’t been ruled out of tonight’s Game 7 against the Boston Bruins.

But head coach Sheldon Keefe seemed to suggest following the morning skate his best player won’t return to the fold with Toronto’s season on the line.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs hope to capitalize on momentum in first home game vs. Boston'
Leafs hope to capitalize on momentum in first home game vs. Boston

Matthews hasn’t played since Game 4 of the first-round series when he was pulled from action by doctors during the second intermission because of an illness.

Story continues below advertisement

The ailing sniper took part in the Leafs’ full morning skate at TD Garden — his longest on-ice stretch with the team since exiting the lineup April 24.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Keefe said the Leafs are “proceeding” as they have been with the forward group, which appeared to indicate Matthews is likely to sit for a third straight elimination contest.

Trending Now

Toronto trailed the series 3-1 before securing a 2-1 overtime victory in Boston in Game 5 and a 2-1 home win Thursday to force tonight’s winner-take-all finale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices