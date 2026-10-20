Winnipeg Jets’ losing skid hits three games with 2-1 defeat in St. Louis

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The 2026-27 Winnipeg Jets are facing some adversity.

They’re without their top defenceman. The Connor Hellebuyck cloud hangs over everything.

And now, they’ve lost three games in a row, falling 2-1 in St. Louis Tuesday night.

The Jets were getting lots of shots on goal early but it was St. Louis who opened the scoring with 7:30 to go in the first.

After Stuart Skinner made a few big saves, the puck found its way to Philip Broberg at the left point. He sent a pass to Dylan Holloway at the opposite faceoff dot before Holloway put the puck to the middle of the ice where Jimmy Snuggerud used his skate to guide it into an open net.

Skinner had hoped the goal would be waved off but Snuggerud did not use a distinct kicking motion to deflect the puck.

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Winnipeg wound up outshooting the Blues 14-13 in the opening 20 minutes but St. Louis closed strong, outshooting the Jets 12-6 over the final 10:39.

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The game stayed 1-0 through the second as well. The Blues failed to cash in on a pair of full power plays and lost a third when they took their own penalty after just 23 seconds.

The Jets got their first legit power play with 1:31 to go in the period and got a good look from Cole Perfetti in front but his backhand went off the helmet of Joel Hofer and over the net.

Overall, Winnipeg outshot the Blues 9-7 in the period despite getting just one shot on goal over the first 13 minutes of the frame.

The Jets began the third with 29 seconds of power play time and just moments after Snuggerud stepped out of the box, Winnipeg tied the game.

The Blues had a chance to clear the puck but were unable to do so as it landed on the stick of Gabriel Vilardi at the left point. He slid the puck through the slot to Perfetti in front of the net, who collected the puck, waited a beat and then slid it through Hofer’s five-hole for his sixth of the season.

St. Louis got their fifth power play look of the night when Dylan Samberg was called for tripping at the 8:25 mark and finally the Blues made the Jets pay.

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Broberg and Robert Thomas played pitch-and-catch with the puck, waiting for a seam to open up, and when it did, Broberg blasted a pass from Thomas past Skinner at the 8:47 mark.

Winnipeg had a great chance to draw level with a power play look of their own with just over six minutes left but failed to register a shot on goal.

They got a few good opportunities to score with the goalie pulled but could not break through.

Winnipeg outshot the Blues 33-28 for the game as Hofer turned aside 32 shots for the win while Skinner made 26 saves in defeat.

The Jets will try to end their slide in Dallas Thursday night.