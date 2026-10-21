Bouchard scores OT winner, Oilers beat Wild 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Evan Bouchard scored in overtime for the Edmonton Oilers who continued their strong start to the season with a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers (7-1-1) who have won two in a row and seven of their last eight. Mathieu Joseph also scored. Devon Levi made 27 stops to earn the win in the Oilers’ net.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman replied for the Wild (6-2-2) who saw a two-game winning streak halted.

Story continues below advertisement

TAKEAWAYS

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wild: Kaprizov picked up an assist and his league-leading 11 goal to hit 17 points on the season, the second-most through 10 games in franchise history behind his own 21 in 2024-25.

Oilers: McDavid extended his season-starting points streak to all nine games. The Oilers’ captain became just the sixth player in NHL history with 25 points before their 10th game in a season. Also achieving the feat —Mario Lemieux (three times, most 33), Mike Bossy (28) Wayne Gretzky (twice; most 27), Brent Sutter (25) and Marcel Dionne (25). With 26 points, McDavid was already more than a quarter of the way to his 10th career 100-point season.

KEY MOMENT

With the Wild serving a too-many-men penalty, Bouchard scored his seventh of the season on a bomb of a shot with 1:28 remaining in overtime. He scored the winner on his 27th birthday.

KEY STAT

Both teams rely heavily on their top lines. The Oilers came into the game with 19 goals from their top trio, while the rest of the team scored 18. The Wild’s top line had combined for 16 goals against 12 for the rest of the team.

UP NEXT

Wild: Play the second game of a five-game road trip in Calgary against the Flames on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Oilers: Continue their homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.