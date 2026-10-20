Celebrini scores twice, Sharks rally to beat Habs

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MONTREAL – Macklin Celebrini scored his second goal of the game at 2:13 in overtime as the San Jose Sharks erased a two-goal deficit to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Celebrini fired a one-timer into the top-left corner on the power play after Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes was called for interference on Sharks forward Colin Graf.

Celebrini added an assist while Tyler Toffoli and Michael Misa also scored for San Jose (5-4-1), which lost 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki had one goal and an assist each as Montreal (4-3-2) surrendered a two-goal advantage for the fourth time this season.

Dobes made 26 saves following three straight subpar outings.

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Misa, who hit the post earlier in the period, cut into the Canadiens’ lead at 5:36 in the third, finishing a feed from Kiefer Sherwood after Montreal defenceman Lane Hutson turned the puck over.

Toffoli then tied the game with 8:51 remaining in regulation when he buried Celebrini’s pass on the power play with Arber Xhekaj in the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct.

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Slafkovsky had given the Canadiens a 2-1 lead with a spectacular goal 1:49 into the second period.

The six-foot-three forward flipped the puck around defenceman Darnell Nurse as a self-pass before deking Nedeljkovic to the forehand for his second goal of the season.

Caufield then widened Montreal’s advantage at 14:03 after Suzuki found him with a slick pass through defenceman Jacob Trouba from behind the net.

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Celebrini opened the scoring 13:49 into the first period after an ugly giveaway by Canadiens centre Jake Evans. The Sharks’ captain intercepted the errant pass in Montreal’s zone, skated through the slot and casually placed a shot past Dobes’ glove.

Suzuki tied the game with 3:22 remaining in the opening period, rifling a shot off the post and in after a sweet pass from Slafkovsky. The Slovak winger gloved down the puck in the neutral zone before setting up Montreal’s captain on a two-on-one rush.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Head coach Martin St. Louis turned to Dobes despite Jacob Fowler backstopping Montreal to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Dobes had allowed five or more goals in each of his previous three starts, with his save percentage dropping to .842. After opening the season as Montreal’s No. 1 goaltender, the 25-year-old Czech appeared to be losing ground to 21-year-old Fowler on the organizational depth chart.

Sharks: Celebrini continued to inflict damage on Montreal after recording seven points in two games against the Canadiens last season. The 20-year-old phenom received the full Bell Centre superstar treatment with loud boos in the second period.

KEY MOMENT

Moments before Toffoli’s equalizer, Canadiens winger Josh Anderson sailed his shot high on a short-handed breakaway.

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KEY STAT

Hutson, a 22-year-old defenceman, tied Henri Richard for the most assists by a Canadiens player before age 23, tallying his 135th on Suzuki’s goal.

COMING UP

Canadiens: Open a four-game road trip Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sharks: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.