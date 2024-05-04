Leafs ousted after 2-1 Game 7 OT loss to Bruins

Send this page to someone via email

BOSTON – David Pastrnak scored at 1:54 of overtime as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday.

Hampus Lindholm scored in regulation and added an assist on the winner for the Bruins, who nearly blew another 3-1 series lead after losing out to the Florida Panthers at the same stage of the post-season last spring.

Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves.

William Nylander replied for the Leafs. Toronto battled back from a deep hole in the series before winning two straight minus ailing star sniper Auston Matthews, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Ilya Samsonov started in net and stopped 29 shots after Joseph Woll, who was outstanding in Games 5 and 6 to help drag his team back into the series, suffered an injury late in the third period of Thursday’s victory that pushed the Original Six matchup to seven.

Matthews returned to the lineup after getting pulled from Game 4 with an illness and then missing the last two contests with his team facing elimination.

The Bruins will take on the well-rested Panthers in the second round in South Florida beginning Monday.

Pastrnak clinched the series after Lindholm fired a puck off the end boards. The winger won a race and then deked Samsonov to the ice to send the Leafs home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.