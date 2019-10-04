Menu

Crime

49-year-old man charged with sexual assault in Bradford: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 5:58 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 6:01 pm
South Simcoe police say they've charged a 49-year-old man following a sexual assault that occurred at a home in Bradford.
South Simcoe police say they've charged a 49-year-old man following a sexual assault that occurred at a home in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say they’ve charged a 49-year-old man following a sexual assault that occurred at a home in Bradford.

On Wednesday, a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted, assaulted and threatened by a man she had hired to do work at her home, police say.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police say deputy chief performs lake rescue while off-duty in Innisfil

As a result of the investigation, officers say the man was charged with sexual assault, assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

The accused was released with a future court date.

Police say the victim didn’t require medical treatment and was offered victim services.

Story continues below advertisement
