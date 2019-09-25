South Simcoe police say deputy chief performs lake rescue while off-duty in Innisfil

The deputy chief of the South Simcoe Police Service performed a lake rescue while off-duty in Innisfil last Sunday, officers say.

According to police, Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer was out for a leisurely boat ride on Lake Simcoe when she noticed a Sea-Doo operator attempting to paddle to no avail because of high winds and waves.

Afterward, McElary-Downer saw something nearby and realized it was a man bobbing in the water yelling for help, police say.

The pair had been separated when the Sea-Doo operator was “pitched” from his vessel, taking the ignition key-fob with him, police add.

Officers say McElary-Downer closed in on the man in the water, reached out with an extended pole and pulled him toward her watercraft.

The man managed to climb on board and was transported back to the stranded Sea-Doo, police add.

No on was injured as a result of the incident.

