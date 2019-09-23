Man charged with attempted murder following hit-and-run in Barrie, police say

A 54-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a driver intentionally left the road and struck a man with his car in Barrie early Sunday evening, police say.

The 47-year-old victim was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after the hit-and-run on Bradford Street, officers say.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman was able to get out of the way.

During the investigation, police say they were able to acquire information that led them to an address in Barrie where the driver was arrested and the involved vehicle was seized.

In addition to the two counts of attempted murder, officers say the 54-year-old man was charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.