23-year-old Barrie man charged following stabbing: police

A 23-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing in Barrie on Saturday, police say.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a disturbance on the front lawn of a house on Hemingway Crescent.

READ MORE: 12-year-old boy hit by car while on bike in Innisfil: South Simcoe police

Upon arrival, officers learned that two men had been fighting when a third man intervened and stabbed one of the men with a knife, police say.

According to police, the victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was stabilized before he was sent to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he’s being treated for life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Woman, 86, dies in hospital following violent robbery in Collingwood, man charged: OPP

The 23-year-old Barrie man was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, police say.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Nov. 4.

Police say they remained on the scene until late Saturday night for the investigation, which is now complete.

WATCH: Safety on downtown streets top of mind following last week’s fatal stabbing