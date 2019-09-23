Woman, 86, dies in hospital following violent robbery in Collingwood, man charged: OPP

A 30-year-old Collingwood man has been charged in connection to a violent robbery that sent an 86-year-old woman to the hospital with life-altering injuries, OPP say.

According to officers, the woman has since died at the hospital. She was identified as Marion Fenwick from Collingwood.

READ MORE: 86-year-old woman suffers life-altering injuries after incident in Collingwood, OPP say

Police say they’ve arrested and charged Caleb Burgler with robbery with violence and aggravated assault.

On Sept. 14, shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to Market Lane near Market Street in Collingwood for reports of an injured woman, police say.

An investigation found that the woman was walking on Market Lane when she was knocked to the ground by an unknown suspect who stole her purse and left the area prior to ambulance or police arrival.

READ MORE: Woman, son, grandson dead after head-on crash in Bradford, police say

Investigators say they’re looking to speak to the driver of a black Chevrolet four-door pickup truck that was parked on Market Lane shortly before the incident took place.

OPP say they’re also looking to identify a man on a bicycle who was in the area when the incident took place and that he’s asked to call detectives.

A post-mortem for the woman is scheduled to take place at the Provincial Forensic Pathology Unit at the Forensic Services and Coroners Complex in Toronto.

READ MORE: 12-year-old boy hit by car while on bike in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say

The accused is being held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Police say any witnesses or anyone with information can contact Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at (705) 445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: ‘Just don’t hurt the dog,’ owner of stolen poodle pleads after alleged Scarborough street robbery