12-year-old boy hit by car while on bike in Innisfil: South Simcoe police
A 12-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after he was hit by a car while riding his bike early Friday evening in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.
On Friday at around 5:30 p.m., the boy and his sister were riding their bikes eastbound on Big Bay Point Road near 25 Sideroad, police say.
According to officers, a Kia travelling east attempted to pass the cyclists and came into contact with the boy’s bicycle.
The child was rushed to a local hospital and later transported to a Toronto hospital, police say.
The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and spoke to police, officers add.
Police are investigating the collision and are looking for witnesses.
Officers say anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
