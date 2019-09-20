3 dead after head-on crash in Bradford

South Simcoe Police say three people have died after a head-on crash in Bradford during the Friday afternoon rush hour.

Police said emergency crews were called to Yonge Street, south of 14th Line, at around 4:30 p.m.

Sgt. David Phillips told reporters a northbound SUV and a southbound commercial truck crashed.

Two people in the SUV died at the scene. A third person from the SUV was taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Phillips said there people in the SUV were a mixture of ages.

The truck driver was treated by paramedics at the scene and later released.

Police said all factors leading up to the crash are under investigation.

“When multiple fatalities take place there’s a lot of work that has to be done. We’re not going to jump to conclusions as to what took place until the evidence leads us to that,” Phillips said.

“It’s a significant amount of damage.”

Witnesses or anyone in the area with dashcam video was asked to call South Simcoe Police.

FATAL COLLISION UPDATE: Traffic Sgt. Dave Phillips had this update at the scene of a collision in #Bradford that claimed the lives of three people. #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/h3qJOXtvbh — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) September 21, 2019