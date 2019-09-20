Traffic
September 20, 2019 7:08 pm

Police investigating collision in Bradford

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Officers are investigating an early morning collision that involved a commercial vehicle rolling over in Bradford, South Simcoe police say.

Officers were called to Canal Road between Simcoe Road and Pump House Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday after a large cube truck flipped on its side, striking the front porch of a home and a utility pole.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt, and no one inside the house was hurt.

The road has been closed for most of the day for repairs, police say.

Officers say no charges have been laid at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

