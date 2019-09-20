Toronto man charged with sex offences involving minor: Temiskaming OPP

A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged with sexual offences involving a young person following a investigation that began at the end of August, Temiskaming OPP say.

According to police, the alleged incidents occurred from 2017 to 2018 by means of telecommunication in Armstrong, Ont..

As a result of the investigation, Thomas Lee, 29, from Toronto, was charged with luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, sexual exploitation, transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16, transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 18 and accessing child pornography, police say.

The accused was released on bail with conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice Oct. 1 in Temiskaming Shores.

