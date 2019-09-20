Crime
September 20, 2019 2:20 pm

Toronto man charged with sex offences involving minor: Temiskaming OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

According to police, the alleged incidents occurred from 2017 to 2018 by means of telecommunication in Armstrong, Ont.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged with sexual offences involving a young person following a investigation that began at the end of August, Temiskaming OPP say.

According to police, the alleged incidents occurred from 2017 to 2018 by means of telecommunication in Armstrong, Ont..

READ MORE: Missing senior found dead in Gravenhurst, police say

As a result of the investigation, Thomas Lee, 29, from Toronto, was charged with luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, sexual exploitation, transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16, transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 18 and accessing child pornography, police say.

The accused was released on bail with conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice Oct. 1 in Temiskaming Shores.

WATCH: Protecting children from being victims of online pornography

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armstrong Ontario
Child Pornography
Luring
Ontario Court of Justice
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Sexual offences of minor Temiskaming
Sexual offences of minor Toronto
Temiskaming
Temiskaming OPP
Temiskaming Shores

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.