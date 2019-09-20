Missing senior found dead in Gravenhurst, police say

A missing senior was found dead in Gravenhurst on Wednesday, and police are looking for help from the public to find out what happened.

Bracebridge OPP say they were called to assist with a missing senior from Clipsham Road on Wednesday. According to OPP Sgt. Jason Folz, the 75-year-old woman was last seen the day before.

The missing woman, Margaret Ivy Jane, was described to be five-foot-three in height, 80 pounds, with grey hair in a bun, wearing a purple and orange toque, a black and red plaid scarf, and red and green plaid fleece plants, police say.

According to officers, the woman frequently used a walking stick and was known to walk in the area.

Police say they found the woman’s body shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Folz said it’s unclear if foul play played a part in her death. “We’re waiting for results of post-mortem examinations currently,” he said.

Officers are investigating under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner, OPP add.

Police say any witnesses who saw anything out of the ordinary since Monday in the Clipsham Road, Southwood Road and Sparrow Lake D Road should contact Bracebridge OPP at 705-645-2211 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

