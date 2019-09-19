34-year-old Harriston, Ont. man charged with manslaughter following carfentanil overdose: police

A 34-year-old man from Harriston, Ont. was charged with manslaughter and trafficking carfentanil following a drug overdose that took place in April, West Grey police say.

On April 19 shortly after 11 a.m., officers say they responded to an overdose at a Normanby area residence.

When they arrived on scene, police say, a 46-year-old man was found dead.

Toxicology reports revealed that the man suffered a drug overdose from carfentanil, police add.

“This incident demonstrated that the opioid crisis is in the Grey Bruce area and that law enforcement will work effectively with the community to prosecute those who are bringing the drugs into our communities,” West Grey police chief Robert Martin said in a statement.

“Drug trafficking will not be tolerated in the municipality of West Grey and our members will continue to exert all resources needed in taking these drugs off of the streets.”

The accused, Tyler Geiger, is being held in police custody until his scheduled appearance on Friday.

Police say anyone with information can contact the West Grey Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 519-371-6911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

