Man, 22, accused of murder in southeast Edmonton intimate partner homicide case

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A 22-year-old man is accused of strangling his partner to death in what the Edmonton Police Service said is an intimate partner homicide case.

Police responded on Thursday, July 9, around 6:44 p.m. to a home in the Silver Berry neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton.

Officers were responding to reports of an unresponsive woman with suspicious injuries at the home, and a man was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

EMS treated the 23-year-old woman, who was in life-threatening condition, and took her to hospital where she died on Sunday, July 12.

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An autopsy was done on July 14, when the medical examiner determined Damanpreet Kaur died as a result of homicide.

The cause of death, which was withheld at the time for investigative reasons, has now been revealed to be strangulation.

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A GoFundMe was launched to help transport Kaur’s body back to India.

Ritish Kumar, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, and charged with second-degree murder.

Edmonton police said Kaur’s death is being treated as an intimate partner homicide and investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Intimate partner violence, also known as spousal or domestic violence, is a form of gender-based violence caused by a current or former intimate partner or spouse.

About every six days in Canada, a woman is killed by her intimate partner, according to the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, you can find a shelter in your area through Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters. You can also call the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-331-3933.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.