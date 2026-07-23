Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 22, accused of murder in southeast Edmonton intimate partner homicide case

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 5:02 pm
1 min read
Damanpreet Kaur, 23, died in hospital on Sunday, July 12 after being strangled a few days earlier at a home in the Silver Berry neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton, in what police are investigating as an intimate partner homicide.  View image in full screen
Damanpreet Kaur, 23, died in hospital on Sunday, July 12 after being strangled a few days earlier at a home in the Silver Berry neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton, in what police are investigating as an intimate partner homicide. . GoFundMe
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 22-year-old man is accused of strangling his partner to death in what the Edmonton Police Service said is an intimate partner homicide case.

Police responded on Thursday, July 9, around 6:44 p.m. to a home in the Silver Berry neighbourhood of southeast Edmonton.

Officers were responding to reports of an unresponsive woman with suspicious injuries at the home, and a man was taken into custody shortly afterwards.

EMS treated the 23-year-old woman, who was in life-threatening condition, and took her to hospital where she died on Sunday, July 12.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An autopsy was done on July 14, when the medical examiner determined Damanpreet Kaur died as a result of homicide.

The cause of death, which was withheld at the time for investigative reasons, has now been revealed to be strangulation.

Story continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe was launched to help transport Kaur’s body back to India.

Ritish Kumar, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, and charged with second-degree murder.

Edmonton police said Kaur’s death is being treated as an intimate partner homicide and investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Intimate partner violence, also known as spousal or domestic violence, is a form of gender-based violence caused by a current or former intimate partner or spouse.

About every six days in Canada, a woman is killed by her intimate partner, according to the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, you can find a shelter in your area through Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters. You can also call the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-331-3933.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices