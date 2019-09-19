Crime
September 19, 2019 2:26 pm

Counterfeit U.S. currency surfacing in Barrie, police say

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Four incidents of suspected counterfeit U.S. currency surfacing in the Barrie area were reported to police within four hours on Wednesday morning, officers say.

According to police, the bills in question have been forwarded to the RCMP’s anti-counterfeit bureau for examination.

If the bills are deemed to be counterfeit, they will be returned to the United States Secret Service, officers say. That means the victim will be out, however much the fake money was worth.

Police are reminding business owners to watch for $50 and $100 bills being used for purchases.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

According to officers, there are a few different ways to spot if a bill is fake.

Authentic U.S. currency is thinner and crisper because of the paper that’s used when it’s made, police say, adding that it also has red and blue fibres that appear printed on the paper instead of being part of the paper.

The serial numbers on the face of the bill should also match, police say, and if you receive more than one bill, you should check to make sure each one is defined by its own serial number.

According to police, counterfeiters don’t normally change serial numbers on fake bills, so if they’re the same, they’re counterfeit.

Police say newer U.S. currency uses raised ink and ridges that can be felt in the Federal Reserve Crest, which is located on the left side of the bill that has a face.

On real money, the ink will not come off when rubbed on paper, and the face will appear to be crisp, vibrant and won’t blend in with the bill’s colour, officers add.

