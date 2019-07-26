Warning issued by police over counterfeit currency in Waterloo region

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning to area residents after receiving a couple of hundred reports of residents falling victim to counterfeit currency this year.

Police say that in 2019 there have been 205 incidents which saw fake currency being passed as real money.

In most cases, it has involved fake $20, $50 and $100 bills being used at local retail and fast food businesses.

The WRPS fraud unit is advising residents that the best defence against funny money is to check and know your currency.

“If you know your notes, you’ll be able to detect a counterfeit at a glance and protect yourself from fraud,” Det. Mike Payne of the WRPS fraud unit said in a statement.

If someone gives you a bill and you think it might be a fake, police are advising that you politely don’t accept it and then ask for another bill.

Inspect the second bill and also let the other person know to have police look at the initial one.

Then contact police and let them know someone has tried to give you fake currency.

Police are also advising that you treat the person with the fake money in a courteous manner as they may also have been duped.

The Bank of Canada offers advice on how to spot funny money on its web site here and here.