Burlington man charged following shoplifting incident in Midland: OPP

A 42-year-old Burlington man has been charged with theft and drug possession following a shoplifting incident that took place at the Mountainview Mall in Midland on Tuesday night, OPP say.

Officers say they were dispatched to a shoplifting incident at 9:06 p.m., where they found a male suspect with his motorcycle in a parking lot.

READ MORE: Counterfeit U.S. currency surfacing in Barrie, police say

An investigation led to the recovery of items from two mall retail stores, police say, as well as to the seizure of crystal meth, in addition to the suspect’s Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle.

Dariusz Horosz was subsequently charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance and use of a licence plate not authorized for the vehicle, police add.

READ MORE: 88-year-old man dies in collision on Hwy. 400 in Georgian Bay: OPP

Police say anyone with information about a crime can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: (Aug. 21, 2019) Woman dead, man in custody following a fatal shooting in north Burlington