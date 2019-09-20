Man charged after over $25,000 of cocaine seized in New Tecumseth: OPP

A 35-year-old man has been charged after cocaine with a street value of over $25,000 was seized on Thursday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

A warrant was executed at home in New Tecumseth on Thursday, police say.

In addition to cocaine, officers say weapons and cash were also seized.

The suspect was charged with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences, OPP say.

The accused will appear in court in Bradford on Oct. 17, police add.

