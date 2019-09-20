Man charged after over $25,000 of cocaine seized in New Tecumseth: OPP
A 35-year-old man has been charged after cocaine with a street value of over $25,000 was seized on Thursday, Nottawasaga OPP say.
A warrant was executed at home in New Tecumseth on Thursday, police say.
READ MORE: 34-year-old Harriston, Ont. man charged with manslaughter following carfentanil overdose, police say
In addition to cocaine, officers say weapons and cash were also seized.
The suspect was charged with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences, OPP say.
The accused will appear in court in Bradford on Oct. 17, police add.
READ MORE: Burlington man charged following shoplifting incident in Midland, OPP say
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.