Barrie police release sketch of suspect in alleged break-in, assault

A composite sketch has been released of a suspect who allegedly broke into a person’s home last week on Cygnus Crescent and assaulted the homeowner, Barrie police say.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred early on the morning of April 3 when the homeowner woke up to let a pet out into the yard. The homeowner was then confronted by an unknown man, who police say forced his way into the residence and assaulted the homeowner. Police add that the alleged assault was sexual in nature.

The homeowner required hospital treatment following the alleged incident.

The person believed to be responsible is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s who stands between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches tall with a heavy, stocky build, brown eyes, a scruffy dark beard and a dark buzz cut, say police. The man was also wearing blue jeans and a brown, zippered hoodie at the time of the alleged incident.

An investigation is being conducted by the Barrie Police Service’s Crimes Against Persons Unit, Forensic Identification Unit, Investigative Services and Uniform Patrol.

Investigators are hopeful that the release of the sketch will be helpful in finding the suspect.

Barrie police have set up a tip line at 705-725-0501, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Frith at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.