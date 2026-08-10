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Crime

Former Durham police officer faces new sex assault charge in 2nd case: SIU

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 10, 2026 10:39 am
2 min read
A Durham regional police logo is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Durham regional police logo is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
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Warning: This story contains sensitive and graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence. Discretion is advised.

A former Durham regional police officer already facing sexual assault charges in connection with a decades-old investigation has received a new charge related to a separate incident.

Ontario’s police watchdog announced last Thursday that Kevin Seamons has been charged with sexual assault related to conduct alleged to have occurred between May 1999 and December 2009.

The charges come after the director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, said he has reasonable grounds to believe Seamons committed a criminal offence against a woman in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

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An SIU news release said it was during its investigation into the case, which launched in 2024, that the woman was identified.

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Earlier this year, the SIU charged Seamons with multiple criminal offences after a sex assault investigation dating back more than two decades was reopened.

In May 2026, Martino said he had reasonable grounds to believe the former police officer had committed a series of offences against a woman in connection with an investigation originally launched in 2003. The case was reopened in 2024 after the complainant came forward with new information, the SIU said.

In that investigation, 22 charges were laid against Seamons, including sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual exploitation, pointing a firearm, breach of trust and assault with a weapon.

He was arrested May 20 by RCMP in Morinville, Alta., after a Canada-wide warrant was issued. He was later released on conditions, including a prohibition on contacting the complainant.

The SIU confirmed to Global News that the conditions for Seamons were not changed as the second individual was covered with the first undertaking.

Seamons’ next court appearance is expected on Aug. 28 in Oshawa at the Ontario court of justice.

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