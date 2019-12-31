Woman, 7-year-old girl’s death in Rothesay deemed suspicious: police

The death of a 43-year-old woman and seven-year-old girl in Rothesay, N.B., is being treated as suspicious.
The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force says both were found dead in an apartment on Sierra Avenue on Monday at around 10 a.m.
The woman has been identified as Louise Cassie-Laflamme. The child’s identity has not been released.
Police say autopsies will be conducted on Tuesday to determine the exact causes of death.
Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
