Crime

Woman, 7-year-old girl’s death in Rothesay deemed suspicious: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 11:43 am
Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force or Crime Stoppers. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

The death of a 43-year-old woman and seven-year-old girl in Rothesay, N.B., is being treated as suspicious.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force says both were found dead in an apartment on Sierra Avenue on Monday at around 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Police on scene of sudden death in Rothesay

The woman has been identified as Louise Cassie-Laflamme. The child’s identity has not been released.

Police say autopsies will be conducted on Tuesday to determine the exact causes of death.

READ MORE: Single-vehicle collision claims life in Musquodoboit Harbour: RCMP

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

