Police say they are on the scene of a sudden death in Rothesay, N.B.

Few details have been released, but the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force says the investigation is taking place on Sierra Avenue.

There is no threat to public safety, according to police.

The investigation into what led to the sudden death is ongoing.

