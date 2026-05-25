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Crime

Surrey house targeted again in extortion-related shooting, police say

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted May 25, 2026 2:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Tackling the extortion crisis'
Tackling the extortion crisis
The B.C. government is establishing a new advisory group to help battle Surrey’s extortion crisis. Former RCMP officer Paul Dadwal, chair of the advisory group, tells us more. – Feb 22, 2026
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Surrey, B.C., police confirmed on Monday that a home that was previously involved in an extortion-related shooting was shot at again on Sunday morning.

Surrey police said officers were called to a home near 94 Avenue and 127 Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found evidence of a shooting and after speaking with neighbours and witnesses, they determined the shooting took place around 1:40 a.m., police said.

People were home at the time, but no one was injured.

“What’s always concerning, any time someone’s inside a residence and there’s shots fired, any time there’s bullets that are fired indiscriminately, it puts everyone at risk, not just people in that residence, particularly, but the bullets, when they go up, they have to come down somewhere,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Surrey Police Service said.

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Police said the same home was previously shot at on April 13. In that incident, Surrey police investigated and arrested and charged 27-year-old Jaskaran Singh Saroye.

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Houghton confirmed on Monday that Saroye remains in police custody following his latest court date.

“With the suspect still in custody, we know that residents and businesses have been targeted multiple times, most of our victims are repeat victims, unfortunately, and just because an individual’s in custody for one incident with one victim doesn’t mean that that victim, unfortunately, can’t be targeted again,” he said.

“That’s something that’s been common across Canada during this extortion crisis, where multiple individuals or groups will target the same resident, residents or business owners multiple times in some cases.”

Click to play video: 'Another Surrey extortion shooting'
Another Surrey extortion shooting

This current shooting investigation is in its early stages and SPS’s extortion response team (ExRT) has assumed conduct, police said, as it is believed to be extortion-related.

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Any witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident or suspicious activity in the area before or after the incident is asked to contact the Surrey Police Service’s non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 26-51457.

Meanwhile, two men from Surrey have been charged in Peel Region, Ont., in what investigators say is one of the largest extortion cases the region has ever seen.

In April, police executed a series of search warrants across multiple locations, leading to the arrest of 17 men. Fourteen of the men are from Ontario, two from B.C. and one from California. In total, they are facing 106 counts, including 11 extortion charges and 75 firearm offences, police told reporters Monday.

— with files from Rachel Morgan

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