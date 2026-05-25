Threat triggers lockdown at Lakefield College School north of Peterborough, Ont.

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OPP say no threat was found after a private boarding school just north of Peterborough, Ont., went into lockdown on Monday morning.

Officials at Lakefield College School say a lockdown procedure was initiated “out of an abundance of caution” following a “threatening phone call” received by the school located in the village of Lakefield.

Peterborough County OPP say just after 10 a.m., the school contacted them and officers arrived at the scene within minutes.

Neither the school nor police provided details on the nature of the threat.

“After a sweep of the school was conducted, it was confirmed that there was no immediate risk to the safety of the students or staff,” OPP stated.

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The lockdown was lifted shortly after.

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More than 430 students from grades 9 to 12 are enrolled at Lakefield College School, which has a long history of high-profile alumni. Among them are Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former prince and duke of York; actor Will Arnett; musician Sebastian Bach of Skid Row; former Toronto mayor David Miller and the reigning king of Spain, Felipe VI.

King Felipe returned to the school last week for a private 40th anniversary reunion with former classmates, during which a student centre currently being constructed was named in his honour.

In a statement, the school says it is “grateful” for the response to the threat.

“We are grateful to our students, faculty, staff, emergency responders, and the OPP for their calm and professional response throughout the situation,” the school stated on its Facebook page. “Our emergency preparedness protocols were followed carefully and effectively.

“The OPP advised the school that similar false threat calls targeting schools have recently occurred across the United States, Europe, and more recently in Ontario. Authorities continue to actively investigate these incidents.

“We recognize that incidents of this nature can be unsettling for members of our community, and student support services remain available. Thank you to our families and community for your trust and support.”

OPP say their major crime unit is assisting in determining the source of the threat.

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Also on Monday morning, the York Regional Police Service responded to threat calls at eight schools within its jurisdiction. Investigators believe the same suspect is involved with each call. In Ottawa, police responded to threats made at two high schools. No threats were found and an investigation into swatting is underway.