Impaired, dangerous driving charges laid against suspect in fatal Surrey bus stop collision

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A man has been charged in connection with a 2024 collision at a Surrey bus stop, which killed one man and injured another.

Michael Gordon Bovencamp, who turns 46 this year, is accused of impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The charges were sworn on Oct. 3, 2025, almost one year after Nardeep Kaur’s husband, Saraj Singh, was killed in the crash.

In a GoFundMe Kaur set up to help transport Singh’s body back to Punjab, India and pay for funeral arrangements, the widow said her husband was sitting at a bus stop and on his way home “when the unthinkable happened”.

On Oct. 5, 2024, Surrey RCMP officers were called to a report of a fatal motor vehicle incident near 144 Street and Hyland Drive at 4:30 p.m..

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The driver of a Ford F350 was travelling northbound on 144 Street when they crossed into oncoming traffic, police said

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The truck, owned by Jewel Welding Fabrication and Coatings Ltd. of Maple Ridge, then collided with a bus stop bench, hitting two pedestrians and causing damage to the surrounding property.

Witnesses told Global News the truck plowed through the bus stop and crashed through a homeowner’s fence, sideswiping the house before coming to a stop in the yard of the home.

Kaur said Singh succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while police confirmed the other pedestrian was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP said the suspect driver was believed to have been impaired by drugs at the time of the deadly collision.

Jewel Welding Fabrication and Coatings Ltd. said it was devastated by the tragedy, and cooperating with authorities.

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At the time, sources with the company told Global News the driver was a long-standing employee with no history of alcohol or drug issues, and claimed medical distress caused him to lose consciousness.

Kaur said she and Singh came to Canada in March 2024 for a brighter future, and she and their 11-year-old son are now trying to restart their lives without him.

“His untimely and tragic death has left an unimaginable void in our lives,” Kaur said in the online fundraiser.

Bovencamp’s pre-trial conference was scheduled for early March; however, no trial dates were arranged and the matter is now set for disposition on June 12 in Surrey Provincial Court.