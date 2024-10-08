Menu

Crime

Driver in Surrey fatal bus stop collision believed to have been impaired by drugs: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '1 killed after truck crashes through Surrey bus stop'
1 killed after truck crashes through Surrey bus stop
One man is dead and a driver was arrested after a pickup truck crashed through a bus stop in Surrey's East Newton South neighbourhood Saturday. Another man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the truck smashed through a fence and came to a stop in a home's front yard.
Surrey, B.C., RCMP say a driver is believed to have been impaired by drugs when they crashed into a bus stop on Saturday afternoon.

A pedestrian was hit and killed in the crash.

Officers were called at 4:30 p.m. to a report of a fatal motor vehicle incident near 144 Street and Hyland Drive.

A Ford F350 was travelling northbound on 144 Street when it crossed into oncoming traffic, police said.

The truck then collided with a bus stop bench, hitting two pedestrians and causing damage to the surrounding property.

One man died at the scene and the other pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on the scene for dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

“The driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and was released from police custody pending further investigation,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, said in a statement.

“The Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) took conduct of this investigation and impairment by drugs is believed to be a contributing factor in this fatal collision.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

