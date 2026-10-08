Belleville officer ‘improving each day’ after synagogue shooting: chief

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The Belleville, Ont., police officer who was injured in a shootout outside a synagogue last month is “improving each day,” the chief of police says.

Const. Jeff Smith is making “steady progress” and has undergone multiple surgeries, Belleville police Chief Murray Rodd said in a statement Wednesday.

Smith was stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue during Yom Kippur celebrations on Sept. 20 when the shooting unfolded.

Police say Sean Ward, a 29-year-old man from Quinte West, shot at Smith. The officer was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Ward was also injured but died in hospital a day after the shooting.

“I am pleased to share that Constable Smith continues to make steady progress and is improving each day. His treatment has included multiple surgeries, and he continues to receive ongoing medical care. Considering the extent of his injuries, he is doing remarkably well, and we remain encouraged by his resilience and recovery,” Rodd said.

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“Every message, letter, card, and well wish received from across Ontario and beyond has been deeply appreciated.”

Rodd added police have met with officials, community and public safety leaders since the incident and have “reaffirmed our commitment” to protecting the community from hate and violence.

Smith was shot multiple times but still engaged suspect

Smith was shot multiple times, Rodd has previously said, with the first round hitting him before he even exited his vehicle to return fire.

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It was less than three minutes before a second officer engaged in the situation. That officer, Const. Michael McCurdy, did not sustain any injuries.

Smith noticed Ward passing by earlier in the day but was not alarmed, police said during a Sept. 24 news conference. He was then “ambushed on a second pass.”

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Smith suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.

The officer’s wife posted a message on Facebook on Sept. 23, thanking the community for the “outpouring of love and support.” She also extended her condolences to the Jewish community and the residents of Belleville.

Why police say shooting was ‘hate-motivated’

Police said on Sept. 24 they had evidence the shooting was motivated by hate.

“The suspect had the means, the motive and the mechanisms to cause a mass casualty and the destruction of the Jewish synagogue,” Rodd said at the time.

About two dozen people were inside the synagogue at the time of the attack. No one inside was injured, police said.

Police showed a video recording from the area of the shooting in which the shooter appears to tell Smith, “You are going to die for the Jews.”

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Rodd said that police have evidence that will corroborate the intent “in more detail,” but did not provide any specifics. He said there were materials in the shooter’s car that would be considered “combustible.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is also completing its own investigation into the conduct of the officers as is customary when actions taken may have resulted in death, serious injury or the discharge of a firearm.