4 charged with more than 100 counts of fraud and theft: Regina police

Regina police have charged four people accused of more than 100 counts of fraud and theft.

Regina Police Service Stolen Auto officers recently finished a number of investigations extending from Sept. 16 to early December.

Their investigation found that two men and two women were allegedly involved in committing frauds, falsifying identity documents, tampering with vehicle identification numbers and trafficking stolen property.

Ryan Andrew Wahoski, 34, is facing 43 charges that include forging documents, identity theft and tampering with Vehicle Identification Numbers.

Wahoski’s made his most recent court appearance on Dec. 10.

Eric Francis Ralph Baker, 48, is facing 23 charges that include possessing property obtained by crime, forging and making false documents along with fraud.

Baker appeared in court on Dec. 9.

Jennifer Darlene Slinn, 42, faces 29 charges including fraud, identity and property theft.

Slinn was in court on Dec. 2.

Falene Jill Martin-Rana, 39, faces six charges which include property theft and fraud.

Martin-Rana appeared in court on Oct. 24.

All four accused are from Regina.