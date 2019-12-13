Menu

Crime

4 charged with more than 100 counts of fraud and theft: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 4:37 pm
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
Two men and two women from Regina are facing multiple charges including identity theft and fraud. File / Global News

Regina police have charged four people accused of more than 100 counts of fraud and theft.

Regina Police Service Stolen Auto officers recently finished a number of investigations extending from Sept. 16 to early December.

Their investigation found that two men and two women were allegedly involved in committing frauds, falsifying identity documents, tampering with vehicle identification numbers and trafficking stolen property.

READ MORE: Regina man facing dozens of identity theft charges involving 131 victims

Ryan Andrew Wahoski, 34, is facing 43 charges that include forging documents, identity theft and tampering with Vehicle Identification Numbers.

Wahoski’s made his most recent court appearance on Dec. 10.

Eric Francis Ralph Baker, 48, is facing 23 charges that include possessing property obtained by crime, forging and making false documents along with fraud.

Story continues below advertisement

Baker appeared in court on Dec. 9.

READ MORE: Regina couple facing 73 charges for fraud, identity theft

Jennifer Darlene Slinn, 42, faces 29 charges including fraud, identity and property theft.

Slinn was in court on Dec. 2.

Falene Jill Martin-Rana, 39, faces six charges which include property theft and fraud.

Martin-Rana appeared in court on Oct. 24.

All four accused are from Regina.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
