Regina man facing dozens of identity theft charges involving 131 victims

A Regina man is facing dozens of identity theft charges following an almost month-long investigation into a discovery of multiple pieces of ID, cheques, and other personal documents.

Regina police said Theodore Pelletier, 28, is facing 40 charges relating to 131 victims.

The investigation started on Aug. 28 after police said they were called for a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the 1100 block of Devonshire Drive.

When officers arrived, they arrested Pelletier and searched the vehicle, police said.

Police said officers found numerous break and enter tools, several pairs of gloves, house keys, and a balaclava. There was also a computer bag that contained ID card, drivers licenses, passports, cheques and other personal documents, which police said were “none in the name of the suspect.”

He made a court appearance on four initial charges on Aug. 19.

As the investigation continued, more specifically into contents of the laptop bag, police said it revealed identification documents of 131 people.

Of those 131 victims, police said “there were 40 people from whom there had been multiple pieces of identification gathered. Investigators laid an identity theft charge for each of these 40 victims, plus a single, global charge that covers the alleged possession of identity documents of the other 91 victims.”

Pelletier was in court Sept. 9 on the second set of charges.

